Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI opened at $306.83 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.84 and a 52-week high of $307.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.99 and a 200 day moving average of $254.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

