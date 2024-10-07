Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 66,470 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

FNF opened at $60.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

