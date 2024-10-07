Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 145,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 208,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 239,758 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,782.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of GDV opened at $24.37 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.