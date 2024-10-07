Czech National Bank Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,378,000 after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $579.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $598.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $579.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,122. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.