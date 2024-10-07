Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,420 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

