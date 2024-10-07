Czech National Bank Acquires 753 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Corpay were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $553,279,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.92.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $331.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.39 and a 1 year high of $331.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

