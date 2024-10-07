Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $105,085.13 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,755.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $322.67 or 0.00514170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00105519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00029728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00229865 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00030573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00073027 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

