Czech National Bank Purchases 1,721 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $114.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.42. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.