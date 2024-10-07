The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 301 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 52.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $73.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $78.46.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $56,098.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,055.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

