The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,297 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,681,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,191,000 after purchasing an additional 193,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 372,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 344,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 50,327 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Stock Up 1.9 %

ALG opened at $175.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day moving average of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.74 and a 1-year high of $231.40.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,421.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,421.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,138.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

