Enjin Coin (ENJ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.89 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $258.33 million and $11.89 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00253567 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,839,498,616 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,735,246,132 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

