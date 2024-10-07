Prometeus 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $683,255.60 (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $103.36 million and $683,255.60 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $5.37 or 0.00008568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

