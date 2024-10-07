Sapphire (SAPP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $934.66

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 26% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $934.66 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,455.94 or 0.03913532 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00042787 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,912,876,392 coins and its circulating supply is 1,892,246,969 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

