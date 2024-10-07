Hop Protocol (HOP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $945,952.11

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $945,952.11 and approximately $12,882.51 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

