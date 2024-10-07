Nano (XNO) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. Nano has a total market cap of $115.44 million and $1.49 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,755.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $322.67 or 0.00514170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00105519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00029728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00229865 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00030573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00073027 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

