Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $55.25 million and approximately $13.64 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00253567 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 144,869,128 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 144,869,128.2454256. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.38735965 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3361 active market(s) with $13,305,620.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars.

