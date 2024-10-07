Degen (DEGEN) Price Hits $0.0081 on Exchanges

Degen (DEGEN) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Degen token can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Degen has traded up 79.9% against the US dollar. Degen has a total market capitalization of $101.72 million and approximately $19.81 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00253567 BTC.

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00789953 USD and is up 5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $13,691,831.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

