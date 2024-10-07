Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 540 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Edison International were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 53.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $86.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.80. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.