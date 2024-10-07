Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $486,000 in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STEP. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in StepStone Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in StepStone Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 288,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in StepStone Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in StepStone Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of STEP opened at $60.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. StepStone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STEP

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.