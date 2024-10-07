Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Savara by 198.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,541 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Savara by 21.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 238,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,377 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in Savara by 103.9% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,385 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Savara by 46.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 115,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Savara by 14.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $527.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

