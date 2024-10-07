Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.51 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Leidos were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Leidos by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Leidos by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $166.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.49. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $166.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

