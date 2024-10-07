Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 90,183 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,183 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 146,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $48.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $49.53.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

