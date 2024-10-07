Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 52,887 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 393.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,887 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQL. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQL opened at $127.50 on Monday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $95.90 and a 12-month high of $127.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.83.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

