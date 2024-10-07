Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Moderna were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Moderna by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 18.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $1,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,442,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,665,819.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,469 shares of company stock worth $9,177,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.44.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $60.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.62 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

