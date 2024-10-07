Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,745 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $8,328,000. Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 38,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 148,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,516,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,622,000 after purchasing an additional 220,049 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $31.11 on Monday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTY

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.