Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,802 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.94% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,450 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 448.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 79,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.4 %

PJUL stock opened at $40.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

