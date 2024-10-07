Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,216 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLT opened at $233.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.14 and a 200 day moving average of $211.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.35 and a 1-year high of $235.67.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.95.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

