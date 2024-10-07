Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,511 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.99% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 94.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

