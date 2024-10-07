Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,154 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000.

Shares of BBCA opened at $72.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

