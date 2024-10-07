Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,584 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $15,413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 172.5% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 531.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37,299 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $154.62 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $167.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.