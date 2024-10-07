Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 4,588 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $363,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $30.99 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $182.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

