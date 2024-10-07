Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 79 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Cummins by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $331.74 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $333.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.44 and a 200 day moving average of $291.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.29%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

