VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

