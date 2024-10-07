Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 343 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,063.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 95,378 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 5,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,233,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.50.

NYSE:APD opened at $285.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $302.03.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

