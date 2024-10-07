Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in United Airlines by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after buying an additional 1,905,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Airlines by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,559,000 after buying an additional 1,263,604 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $35,910,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in United Airlines by 452.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 713,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 584,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $59.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

