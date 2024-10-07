Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,285. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

