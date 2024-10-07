Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,497 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Lantheus by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 184.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Lantheus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $3,922,001. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $107.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.76. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. B. Riley increased their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

