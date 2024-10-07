Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 981 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 132.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.31.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,737,284.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $64.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $68.46.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.