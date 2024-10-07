Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $36,823,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.14.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $171.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.69 and its 200 day moving average is $178.25. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $139.93 and a 1 year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.