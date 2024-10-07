Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 537 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 499.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $318,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NJUL opened at $60.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.