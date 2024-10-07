Czech National Bank Acquires 13,309 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

CCL stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

