Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans $0.30 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $51.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 87.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

