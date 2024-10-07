Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 365.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.9 %

AVY stock opened at $214.59 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.26.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,333,345.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $66,333,345.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $2,142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $65,144,259.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

