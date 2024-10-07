Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $203,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,716 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 691.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS opened at $49.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.