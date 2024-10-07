Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,848.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,120.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $49.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

