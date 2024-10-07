Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,228 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.40% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,015 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,598.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,647.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.2 %

TSLX stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.33 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.