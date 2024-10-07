VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 24.85% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 200,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 145,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIZ stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $33.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0878 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

