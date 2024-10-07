Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.18 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $108.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.64. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

