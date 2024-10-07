Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 286,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after purchasing an additional 132,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,616,000 after purchasing an additional 400,565 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,075,000 after purchasing an additional 777,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 601,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $179.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.91. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $184.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.