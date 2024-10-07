Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.16% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.76 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.92 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

